This is probably why ‘Little House on the Prairie’ is getting a reboot

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Score another win for nostalgia.

Netflix is planning a reboot of the “Little House on the Prairie” series that was based on the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

It’s an historic intellectual property with modern appeal, given that Nielsen recently revealed the 50-year-old television series had 13.3 billion minutes of viewing time on Peacock last year.

“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old,” Rebecca Sonnenshine, showrunner and executive producer of the upcoming reboot, said in an announcement for the project. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience.”

The books were based on Ingalls’ life growing up in the American Midwest in the late 19th century. “Little House on the Prairie” ran on NBC from 1974 to 1982, starring then-child star Melissa Gilbert as Ingalls and Michael Landon as her father, Charles known as Pa.

The books and show focused on their family, including mother Caroline (Ma) and Laura’s siblings, Mary, Carrie and Grace, as well as the townsfolk of Walnut Grove.

According to Netflix, “the new Little House on the Prairie is part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West” and “will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

The new show will join similar Netflix fare like “Virgin River,” “Sweet Magnolias,” “My Life with the Walter Boys,” and the forthcoming “Ransom Canyon.”

Trip Friendly, chief executive officer of Friendly Family Productions, has a personal connection to the new project. Her father, Ed Friendly, produced the original series.

“It has been a long-held dream of mine to carry on my father’s legacy and adapt Wilder’s classic American stories for a 21st-century audience in a way that brings together fans of both the books and the original television series,” she said.

Gilbert, who is now 60, has a company named Modern Prairie, which sells lifestyle items from clothing to candles.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.