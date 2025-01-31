Pete Davidson describes the ‘horrible’ process of removing his nearly 200 tattoos

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Pete Davidson has learned a painful, yet valuable, lesson.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the late-night host noticed that Davidson’s many tattoos appear to be disappearing.

“Yeah, I’ve been burning them off,” Davidson shared with Fallon. “They’re almost gone.”

When asked if the process was painful, Davidson described it as “horrible” and on some levels worse than getting the tattoos in the first place.

“They gotta burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for like six to eight weeks and you can’t get in the sunlight,” he said. “Then you got to do it like 12 more times.”

Davidson kept his humor about it when the audience gasped in surprise at that revelation.

“So really think about that ‘Game of Thrones’ tattoo you’re thinking of getting, alright?,” he joked. “Really think about it.”

The former “SNL” cast member said he believes he had about 200 tattoos in total and only plans on keeping a precious few.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.