2025 Grammys recap: Beyoncé’s big night, artists show support for LA and more great moments

(CNN) — The 2025 Grammys had a tough task.

Music’s biggest night took place in Los Angeles, just weeks after wildfires left unprecedented destruction across the city. Instead of looking away, the award show chose to use the platform and captive audience for good and a lot of singing and dancing along the way.

At the top of the show, host Trevor Noah said that instead of just celebrating music, the ceremony would be “a celebration of the humanity and spirit of survival.” And that it was.

Here’s some of highlights of the ceremony, including, yes, Beyoncé’s big win:

Finally!

They finally said her name.

Beyoncé won the Grammy for album of the year for her genre-bending “Cowboy Carter,” capturing an elusive first win in the category after four previous nominations over the course of her highly-decorated career.

Presented to her by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department, Beyoncé accepted the award while standing next to her daughter, Blu Ivy.

“I just feel very full and very honored,” she said. “It’s been many, many years.”

Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish were seen with tears in their eyes watching from the crowd. The win was Beyoncé’s third of the night.

Grammys showed love for LA

The Grammy Awards’ love for the City of Angels began with an opening act that brought Altadena natives Dawes to the stage with Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, John Legend, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent for an unforgettable cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” And it didn’t end there.

Commercial time was given to local businesses affected by last month’s wildfire, with famous faces making cameos. Noah directed viewers to a QR code on the screen to raise money for MusiCares Fire Relief and other charities – $7 million was raised during the show, he announced near the end of the broadcast. LA-native Billie Eilish performed her hit “Birds of a Feather” in a rustic setting reminiscent of the hiking trails throughout LA County, while what appeared to be childhood photos showed in the background.

Later, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars took the stage to perform a pared down cover of the 1965 song “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & the Papas, following a pre-taped piece that highlighted harrowing images of damaged homes and heartbroken families.

Gloomy? At times, but the show’s main message was one of hope and an invitation to join those finding ways to usher in better days.

Trevor Noah proved he can do it all

The task of striking the right tone for the night rested upon the capable shoulders of comedian Noah. The five-time host knew when to have fun and when to let the moment breathe.

Speaking of the relief efforts, Noah said, “You know, it’s often said that in the darkest times, the best of humanity shines through.”

With ease and an authentic charm, Noah, too, shined.

Winning artists came ready for their moment

Let’s be clear: Speeches are hard. But this year’s Grammy winners came prepared.

Doechii, winner for best rap album, was among those who took the stage with a heartfelt message that acknowledged her position in history as only the third female to win the award. (Lauryn Hill and Cardi B were the others.)

“I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape,” she said. “I bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I would be rewarded.”

She concluded her speech with words of inspiration.

“I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there, that were watching me right now and I want to tell you. Anything is possible,” she said. “Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you you can’t be here, that you’re too dark or that you’re not smart enough or that you’re too dramatic or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are and I am a testimony.”

Beyoncé, winner for best country album for “Cowboy Carter,’ also brought a message of empowerment, prior to her win for album of the year.

“I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists,” she said. “And I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and stay persistent.”

Later, best new artist winner Chappell Roan stood up for emerging artists, calling on record companies to provide living wages and health care for rising artists. She’s been in their shoes, she said.

“It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and so dehumanized to not have help,” she said, adding, “Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

Honorees didn’t steer away from political subjects, with Shakira dedicating her fourth career Grammy to immigrants, Lady Gaga speaking in support of the LGBTQ community and Alicia Keys addressing recent attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“DEI is not a threat; it’s a gift,” she said.

Performers brought their A-game

Best new artist nominee Raye may soon join the ranks of other musicians known by a singular name after her memorable performance.

With strings and horns section behind her, she sang a rendition of her song “Oscar Winning Tears,” closing out a series of performances by those nominated in that category – including Doechii, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims and Khruangbin.

Later, in a tribute to the late producer and musician Quincy Jones, introduced by Will Smith, “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo performed a sublime version of “Fly Me To the Moon,” the hit standard Jones produced for Frank Sinatra in 1964. Lainey Wilson, Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder and more joined in the tribute. Wonder praised Jones’ generosity and the work he did to produce “We Are the World.”

Also, shoutout to Shakira, whose hips and abs still don’t lie but do defy the laws of nature.

