Kim Kardashian’s ‘Nobody Wants This’ mixup caused Adrien Brody’s Instagram to go ‘crazy’

(CNN) — Adrien Brody’s Instagram recently got a major surge in activity, all thanks to Kim Kardashian.

“The Brutalist” actor recounted to late night host Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” how Kardashian mixed him up with Adam Brody in a message on her Instagram story last month raving about the Netflix series “Nobody Wants This.”

“She blew up my internet,” Adrien Brody said. “My Instagram just went crazy.”

In her post at the time, Kardashian wrote that she “binged 4 episodes until I fell asleep” and gushed that “Nobody Wants This” is “sooooo good,” according to an enlarged screen grab of her post, which was shown by Fallon on the show.

The reality star also tagged the show’s two creators, sisters Erin and Sara Foster, plus actor Kristen Bell, Netflix and… Adrien Brody.

To avoid any further confusion, allow us to clarify that Adrien Brody does not star in the hit rom-com series. Former “OC” star Adam Brody does.

Adrien Brody told Fallon, with a laugh, that after the show debuted in September, he has gotten mixed up in public “more often” with fans approaching him thinking his name is Adam Brody.

“Nobody Wants This” stars Adam Brody, Bell, Jackie Tohn, Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons and follows the so-called “hot rabbi” Noah (Brody), who gets into a relationship with Joanne (Bell), a sex-forward podcaster of no particular religious affiliation. Noah’s religious beliefs and traditional family present some roadblocks for their relationship, but the pair’s undeniable chemistry keeps things going.

The series was instantly a hit and was renewed for a second season. It also nabbed three Golden Globe nods, including in the acting categories for Adam Brody and Bell.

But, Adrien Brody isn’t feeling the burn at all. He’s currently going through his own awards campaign after earning a best actor Oscar nod for his performance in the 3-and-a-half hour epic “The Brutalist.”

So, basically, all the Brodys win.

