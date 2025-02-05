Harrison Ford is ‘still happy’ he made ‘Indiana Jones 5’ despite underwhelming box office

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — It takes a lot to make Harrison Ford regret doing a project.

This is especially true when it comes to the classic “Indiana Jones” franchise, in which Ford starred as the titular character, including the franchise’s fifth installment, 2023’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The movie grossed $60 million in the US and $70 million internationally, bringing the fifth and final installment of the storied franchise’s global box office to $130 million on its 3-day opening – decidedly lackluster numbers at the box office, especially considering the film cost nearly $300 million to make.

Ford shrugged it off this week, telling WSJ Magazine in a new interview published Wednesday simply, “S**t happens.”

“I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell,” he added. “When (Indy) had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigor, to see what happened.”

At the end of the day, Ford said, “I’m still happy I made that movie.”

Ford first portrayed Jones in 1981’s “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and has reprised his role as the whip-cracking archeology professor-adventurer-hero in four sequels total since then. Along with his role of Han Solo in the “Star Wars” franchise, Indiana Jones is a character forever linked to the Hollywood leading man and one that helped launch his stellar career.

In June, Ford told CNN’s Chris Wallace in an interview that he wanted to give fans, and the character, an ending that felt conclusive.

“I wanted it to be character driven and I wanted it to confront the question of age straight on – not to hide my age, but to take advantage of it in the telling of the story,” Ford, now 82, said, adding he felt “very strongly” that they achieved that goal.

After playing the character for 40 years, Ford admitted that saying goodbye to Indy was the right move. “It’s time for me to grow up,” he joked.

On the big screen, the “Shrinking” star will next be seen in “Captain America: Brave New World” later this month.

