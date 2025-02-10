Amy Poehler and Jenna Bush Hager in stitches while revisiting ‘SNL’ sketch about former first daughter’s party days

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jenna Bush Hager proved to Amy Poehler that the “SNL” alum isn’t the only one with a good sense of humor.

Poehler, who recently launched a new podcast called “Good Hang,” appeared on “Today with Jenna & Friends” on Monday during which Poehler was reminded that she and Tina Fey once portrayed Bush Hager and her twin sister Barbara Bush in a 2005 “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

In the sketch, which Fey wrote, Will Forte played their father, former US President George W. Bush. It depicts the sisters drunkenly talking in their bedroom in a “secret twin language” about their father’s presidential legacy.

Hager and Poehler both laughed as the clip was played.

“Sweating, I’m totally sweating,” Poehler said, after they played the clip. “I think we had fun in that sketch. We didn’t come too hard.”

Hager provided some context, saying that at the time that sketch aired she had already graduated from college and was a working third grade teacher. And even though she was long past her college party days, Hager hilariously told Poehler, “You still got a lot right.”

“That is kind of part of the job of ‘SNL’ is you do end up sometimes standing next to the person that you’re impersonating,” Poehler said.

Poehler ultimately thanked Hager “for having such a good sense of humor about it” and said the sketch “was really fun to do.”

