Paul McCartney’s surprise one-night-only show in NYC is already sold out

(CNN) — Paul McCartney is giving New Yorkers an opportunity to “come together” for one night, and one night only.

The Beatles legend announced on Instagram Tuesday morning that he’ll be playing a surprise show at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City later that evening. In the comments section, McCartney updated his followers shortly after the initial announcement to say that the show had already sold out.

McCartney skipped traditional online sale methods altogether by making tickets available only at the Bowery Ballroom’s box office on a “first come, first serve,” with only one ticket allotted per person.

Tickets appear to have sold out within 30 minutes of McCartney announcing the show, which he’s calling “Paul McCartney Rocks the Bowery,” according to his Instagram post that was paired with a colorful visual.

The show will be a much more intimate experience than McCartney’s usual stadium-sized stomping grounds, which are usually filled to the brim with tens of thousands of people. The Bowery Ballroom on Manhattan’s Lower East Side a maximum capacity of around 600.

McCartney concluded his “Got Back” world tour in December. His most recent solo album, “McCartney III,” was released in 2020.

Following Tuesday’s show, the “Hey Jude” singer is next billed to appear on the “SNL50 Anniversary Special” airing on NBC on Sunday, also in New York.

The Beatles were recognized at the Grammy Awards earlier this month when they won a statuette for best rock performance for “Now and Then,” which was released last year by the band’s surviving members McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Doors for Tuesday night’s show will open at 5 p.m. EDT and the show will kick off around 6:30.

