Dua Lipa mourns the mysterious ‘death’ of Duo the Owl, the Duolingo app’s cartoon mascot

(CNN) — Duo, the green cartoon owl mascot for language learning app Duolingo, has mysteriously died, and singer Dua Lipa is grieving.

The brand announced Duo’s passing on Tuesday, writing in a cheeky statement on their official X page that “Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully. Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know.”

Duolingo is a smartphone-based language-learning app that offers more than 100 courses covering over 40 languages in bitesize sessions. It became hugely popular during the pandemic, and when you miss a lesson, the app famously sends silly or teasing messages to urge you to keep learning.

“We’re aware he had many enemies, but we kindly ask that you refrain from sharing why you hate him in the comments,” the statement continued.

In a nod to Lipa, Duolingo’s statement concluded by saying, “We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa’s privacy at this time.”

“Til’ death duo part,” Lipa wrote on X Wednesday, replying to Duolingo’s statement.

Beyond the fact that the “Levitating” singer and Duo share very similar names, there’s more “lore” that binds them together.

“Over the years, we’ve built brand lore around Duo being in love with her (going so far as to propose outside her concert at Madison Square Garden), and we’re just as shocked (and honored) as anyone that she’s acknowledged his tragic fate,” a representative for Duolingo shared in a statement.

According to the representative, Lipa’s reaction on X was organic and “isn’t part of a paid brand partnership—just the natural evolution of Duo’s long-standing, unrequited love for her.”

As for what happened to Duo, well, that still remains a mystery, but Duolingo still lives on.

“Duo might be dead, but our brand is very much alive (and still as unhinged as ever),” the representative told CNN.

