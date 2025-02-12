‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Teddi Mellencamp reveals she has ‘multiple’ brain tumors

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Television personality Teddi Mellencamp, who is best known for appearing on three seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” announced on Wednesday that she will undergo surgery to remove “multiple tumors” on her brain.

“Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization,” Mellencamp wrote on her Instagram page Wednesday of her “severe and debilitating headaches.” “After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.”

Mellencamp shared that two of the tumors will be “surgically removed” today and that the remaining smaller tumors will “be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

“I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health,” she wrote. “Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey.”

In 2022, Mellencamp announced on her Instagram page that she was diagnosed with stage II melanoma. She has been openly documenting her cancer journey ever since.

On Wednesday, the reality star – who is also the daughter of famed rock star John Mellencamp – documented her time in the hospital before going into surgery in several videos posted to her Instagram Story.

Her “Real Housewives” co-star Kyle Richards, among other friends, accompanied Mellencamp in her hospital room. One of her friends is seen in another video helping Mellencamp shave her head before surgery.

Quoting some wisdom her father gave her this morning, Mellencamp wrote on one of the posts, “god only gives hard stuff to those of us who can handle it.”

“It’s a hard day but I have faith and amazing surgeons and know everything will be ok,” she added.

