Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 nominees are…

(CNN) — From a pop diva to a jam band, the nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were announced Wednesday.

To be eligible to be nominated, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. The selection criteria includes an artist’s impact on music culture, influence on other musicians that have followed, as well as the scope and longevity of their career and body of work.

Among this year’s nominees, eight are appearing on the ballot for the first time: Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, Outkast, and Phish.

“These remarkable Nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude, impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever-evolving sounds and continued growth of rock & roll,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement.

Nominee ballots will be distributed to an international voting panel composed of more than 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals.

The inductees will be revealed in late April, along with those inductees entering the Hall under three special committee categories: musical influence, musical excellence, and the Ahmet Ertegun non-performer award.

This year’s Induction Ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in the fall. Exact dates and ticket sale being announced at a later time.

There 14 nominees for the Class of 2025 include:

Bad Company

The Black Crowes

Mariah Carey

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Billy Idol

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

Maná

Oasis

Outkast

Phish

The White Stripes

