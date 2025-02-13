Lady Gaga was born to conquer monstrously spicy wings on ‘Hot Ones’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Applause is in order for Lady Gaga, for her performance on “Hot Ones.”

The “Abracadabra” singer appeared on Thursday’s episode of the hot wing interview show, and she took on the so-called “wings of death” like a true rock star, only showing weakness with a mere giggle.

Perhaps what was most impressive is that a self-proclaimed “fashion-impaired” Gaga ate each of the wings with just one hand – on which her monstrously large engagement ring sparkled – and didn’t get a drop of sauce on her imposing beige-colored outfit, which blocked her other arm and could have been an art installation on its own.

During the interview, Lady Gaga spoke about her passion for the art of music, and reminisced about her early days in New York City trying to make it in the business.

“I just look back at that time so fondly,” she told host Sean Evans when speaking about an early gig at the Slipper Room on the Lower East Side. “My whole day was spent trying to get those gigs.”

She added that she’d go as far as knocking on doors at different clubs in New York “and just say, ‘Can I please play here?’”

“Or I would call and pretend I was my manager. I would tell people, I’d be like, ‘She’s so hot right now’ and sometimes I would do an accent,” she admitted, laughing. “I would do anything to get booked.”

It hasn’t been an easy road to fame and success, Lady Gaga told Evans. And there were times where she thought, “Maybe I should walk away.”

“I would definitely say that I was tested and I always did not give up,” she said. “And I’m still doing it so it must mean I want to do it.”

All of that hard work has indeed paid off – Gaga has released six chart-topping studio albums – along with several soundtracks and collaborative albums – has performed a Las Vegas residency and won an Oscar in 2019.

She’s also preparing to release her seventh studio album “Mayhem,” which will drop on March 7.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.