Netflix addresses ‘bummer’ ‘Emilia Pérez’ controversy

(CNN) — The awards campaign for an Oscar frontrunner hasn’t quite gone the way Netflix executives had hoped.

With 13 nominations and a history-making star, “Emilia Pérez” leads among Oscar-nominated films this year. Then Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays the movie’s titular character, found herself in a firestorm after her offensive social media comments resurfaced.

Netflix’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, spoke with Puck’s Matt Belloni during “The Town” podcast and publicly addressed the controversy for the first time.

“It’s really a bummer for 100 very incredibly talented people who made an amazing movie,” Bajaria said. “So, for me, it’s really about that.”

Gascón stars in the movie as a Mexican cartel leader who wants to fake their death to undergo gender-affirming procedures. Earning critical praise, Gascón became first openly transgender performer to be nominated for an Academy Award in an acting category.

Backlash arose after journalist Sarah Hagi shared screenshots of some of Gascón’s social media posts in which she denigrated Muslims, George Floyd and others. Gascón, who deactivated her account on X following the controversy, apologized for her posts. Others involved with the film, meanwhile, distanced themselves from Gascón, as she was visibly removed from the film’s publicity campaign.

Bajaria was asked whether Netflix would vet talent more closely going forward.

“I think we’re having conversations about that. Are we going to actually look at the personal social media of the tens of thousands of people every single day around the world, [given] the amount of original film and TV that we make? And licensing and co-productions? It raises a lot of questions,” she said. “What should that process look like? If you asked me today, with everything I know, we would still buy the movie.”

Some of Gascón’s costars have spoken publicly about the issue.

“Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done, and I’m just grateful,” Selena Gomez said of the movie during a recent appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Zoe Saldaña also has spoken out.

“I’m very sad,” Saldaña said during a recent episode of the “Awards Circuit” podcast. “I’m also disappointed.”

