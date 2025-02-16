Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds step out for ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary special amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Sunday made their first joint red carpet appearance since the start of their legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

The couple were seen posing for photos together on the red carpet ahead of the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary special in New York City. Lively wore a bedazzled silver gown and Reynolds in a classic tuxedo.

They were seen smiling and laughing for cameras as they made their way down the red carpet.

During the special, Reynolds made an appearance in a question-and-answer sketch led by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The pair asked Reynolds how he was doing, to which he answered, “Great. Why? What have you heard?”

Lively and Baldoni’s legal battle began in December when Lively filed a complaint that preceded her civil sexual harassment lawsuit against her “It Ends With Us” costar and director.

In her suit, Lively said that during filming, a meeting was held to address a “hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production” and that she had raised concerns about “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior by Mr. Baldoni.”

Lively’s suit also alleges that Baldoni’s PR representatives orchestrated a “social manipulation” campaign intended to hurt her reputation in the media in retaliation for raising concerns about his on-set behavior.

Baldoni has denied Lively’s allegations and filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds and her publicist Leslie Sloane in January.

He also filed a $250 million libel suit against The New York Times on December 31, claiming that the newspaper – who first reported Lively’s civil rights complaint – published an accompanying article that was “rife with inaccuracies.”

A trial date has been set for March 2026.

“Saturday Night Live” has been celebrating its 50th anniversary since this season kicked off, culminating in this weekend’s festivities.

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” began at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

