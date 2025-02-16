How to watch the ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary special

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” is celebrating its big 50th anniversary milestone in a way that only the long-running sketch show can: with a very star-studded special.

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” is set to air this Sunday with favorite “SNL” alums like Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy and Kate McKinnon, among many others. Paul McCartney is the featured musical guest, while Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and other artists are also tapped to appear on the special.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in to this three-hour birthday celebration for NBC’s most beloved live comedy sketch show:

How can I watch?

The “Anniversary Special” will air live on Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on NBC and will be simulcast on Peacock. The three-hour show will take place at the famed Studio 8H stage in New York City’s Rockefeller Center, where “SNL” has been broadcast since 1975.

Is there a red carpet?

YouTube star and “Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg has been tapped to serve as the correspondent for the official red carpet for the “Anniversary Special.” The carpet will be livestreamed on Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook and YouTube on Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Who is appearing?

The special will feature a star-studded lineup of former “SNL” cast members and celebrities who’ve both hosted, appeared on and performed on the sketch show throughout its decades-long history.

NBC has so far announced the following famous faces will be making an appearance: Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte and more.

Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson were also previously announced to appear on the special.

One person who won’t appear on the special is “SNL” alum Bill Hader, who many noticed was notably left off the list of those set to participate. A rep for Hader told CNN this week that the actor has a “longstanding schedule conflict.”

Is there a musical performance?

There will certainly be no shortage of musical moments. On Friday morning, the official Instagram for “SNL” announced that the Anniversary Special will feature performances by Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, Brittany Howard, Paul Simon, Lil Wayne and the Roots.

On Friday at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT, Peacock will livestream a starry concert from Radio City Music Hall, which will be hosted by former “SNL” cast member Jimmy Fallon. “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,” which is being produced by “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, will feature live performances by Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, The Roots and more to be announced.

What other ‘SNL50’ shows can I watch?

Several “SNL50” specials have previously been released as the show continues to mark its 50th anniversary milestone throughout the season.

Peacock released a three-hour documentary last month titled Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music,” which was produced by Questlove and chronicled some of the show’s most memorable musical moments and performances.

A four-part docuseries titled “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” is also currently available to stream on Peacock. It features a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the show through interviews with former writers, producers and cast members, including Michaels.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.