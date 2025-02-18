Brian Setzer says he can no longer play guitar due to an autoimmune disease

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Brian Setzer of the Stray Cats says he has been dealing with a health issue that has affected his ability to perform on stage.

In a recent social media post, the musician, 65, shared that he is no longer able to play the guitar.

“Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour I noticed that my hands were cramping up,” Setzer wrote. “I’ve since discovered that I have an auto-immune disease. I cannot play guitar. There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play.”

Selzer shared that he has “seen some progress” with treatment at the Mayo Clinic, regaining the ability to hold a pen and tie his shoes.

“I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn’t even do that,” he said.

He added: “I know I will beat this, it will just take some time.”

Setzer has not shared what type of autoimmune disease he is battling.

CNN has reached out to his representatives for additional comment.

The news comes roughly a year after Setzer returned to touring following having to cancel his 16th Annual Brian Setzer Orchestra Tour in 2019 due to a severe case of tinnitus, an ear condition.

Setzer and his group are best known for songs like “Stray Cat Strut” and “Rock This Town.”

