Steve Martin says Martin Short and Maya Rudolph are proof ‘the SNL 50th Covid curse is real’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live’s” recent 50th anniversary special had some unfunny consequences, according to Steve Martin.

The comedic actor – who delivered the special’s opening monologue on Sunday – posted a photo on his verified social media on Thursday showing his “Only Murders in the Building” costar and friend Martin Short sharing a friendly smooch with former “SNL” cast member Maya Rudolph at the event.

“Maya had Covid. Marty has Covid. I wonder why?” Martin wrote in the caption. “The SNL 50th Covid curse is real.”

Martin, 79, and Short, 74, attended the star-studded “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” and also have been performing together in the “Dukes of Funnytown Tour,” and Martin said Short’s illness would affect two of their upcoming shows.

“Unfortunately, we have to reschedule this weekend’s sold out Durham and Knoxville dates to 10/17 Knoxville and 10/18 Durham,” he wrote. “So sorry for the inconvenience. I think we’ll be funnier then, anyway.”

Martin has hosted “SNL” 16 times, second only to Alec Baldwin as the star who has hosted the most. Martin and Short have been doing national comedy tours together since 2015, and have costarred on Hulu’s “Only Murders” since 2021.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.