How to watch the 2025 SAG Awards

(CNN) — The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards are almost upon us.

The annual ceremony, which honors some of the year’s best performances in film and television as selected by members of SAG-AFTRA – the actors themselves – will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday. The event marks the last major award ceremony ahead of the Oscars on March 2.

“Wicked” and “Shōgun” lead among the SAG Award nominees with five nods each. Oscar-winner Jane Fonda is this year’s lifetime achievement award recipient.

The SAG Awards tend to be a barometer for who may be in the best position to score Oscar gold, as the voting body of the actor’s guild is the largest among Oscar voters.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in.

How can I watch?

The SAG Awards will be livestreamed on Netflix, which will be available to all subscribers of the streaming giant. The ceremony will kick off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Is there a red carpet?

The official pre-show will be livestreamed on Netflix on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with Lilly Singh and Sasheer Zamata as hosts. The pre-show will feature Singh and Zamata interviewing nominees and discussing the red carpet fashion.

The winners for the stunt ensemble performances in the film and TV categories will also be revealed during the pre-show.

Who is hosting?

“Nobody Wants This” star and SAG nominee Kristen Bell is set to return for the second time as the ceremony’s host. She previously hosted in 2018.

Bell is also a first-time SAG nominee, earning recognition in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series category for Netflix’s hit rom-com series “Nobody Wants This.” Bell’s costar Adam Brody was also nominated in his role on the show.

Who are the nominees?

In the film categories, “Wicked” leads with five nominations, including the ceremony’s big award for ensemble cast in a motion picture. Plus, Cynthia Erivo earned a nod for female actor in a leading role and Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey earned nods, respectively, in the supporting acting categories.

The Timothée Chalamet-led “A Complete Unknown” came away with four nods, including Chalamet for male actor in a leading role and the film for ensemble cast in a motion picture.

Oscar front-runners Adrien Brody, Ralph Fiennes, Demi Moore and Mikey Madison all earned nods in the leading actor categories, with Pamela Anderson’s nod for her lead performance in “The Last Showgirl” coming in as a delightful surprise.

In the TV categories, Hulu’s programming reigned with “Shōgun” leading with five nods and “The Bear” claiming four. Several cast members from “The Bear” earned nods in the acting categories for a comedy series, including Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colon-Zayas and Jeremy Allen White.

Jean Smart earned recognition in the female actor in a comedy series for “Hacks,” an award she won in 2022 and 2023. “Hacks” is also up for the ensemble cast in a comedy series award, alongside “The Bear,” “Shrinking,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Abbott Elementary.”

