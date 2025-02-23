SAG Awards 2025: See who won

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards is underway at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Exposition Hall.

The event honors some of the year’s best performances in film and television as selected by members of SAG-AFTRA, the actors themselves.

“Wicked” and “Shōgun” lead among the nominees with five nods each.

“Nobody Wants This” star and SAG nominee Kristen Bell is set to return as the ceremony’s host. Bell previously served as the SAG Awards host in 2018.

The ceremony is streaming live on Netflix.

The nominees in all categories can be found below, with the winners indicated in bold.

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading Role

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” – *WINNER

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

“Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“Anora”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” – *WINNER

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Kathy Bates, “The Great Lillian Hall”

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” – *WINNER

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day Of The Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” *WINNER

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Nicola Coughlan, “Bridgerton”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” – *WINNER

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man On The Inside”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building” – *WINNER

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – *WINNER

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“Bridgerton”

“The Day Of The Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses:

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders In The Building”

“Shrinking”

STUNT ENSEMBLE HONORS

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“The Fall Guy” – *WINNER

“Gladiator II”

“Wicked”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

“The Boys”

“Fallout”

“House Of The Dragon”

“The Penguin”

“Shōgun” – *WINNER

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.