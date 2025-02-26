Carrie Coon shuts down speculation she has an ‘open’ marriage: ‘Settle down, internet’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Carrie Coon is pushing back on a rumor she accidentally started.

Remarks “The White Lotus” star made about her marriage to actor and playwright Tracy Letts on a recent episode of “WTF With Marc Maron Podcast” prompted Coons to clarify.

Coons told Maron that she enjoyed having a marriage where “you talk about everything.”

“We’re not jealous people. Like, we don’t have any of those hang-ups,” she said of her partnership with Letts. “So we never wanna be like, the police. You know? So it’s nice to be in a relationship where we can always talk about, like, ‘Who are you attracted to on set?’”

Letts, she said, is “the kind of person who notices every single woman on the street.”

“And he always tells me who he has a crush on,” Coons said. “It’s fun. It’s interesting to know what your partner’s into. I think it’s titillating.”

The star went further by discussing monogamy, describing it as “something we’ve imposed on ourselves.”

“We were supposed to have babies and die when we were like 30. And that’s not the way life is anymore,” she said. “You have to kinda be open-minded about what engages you in the world and what sparks your imagination and where your passion is. And I think if you’re willing to stay open to that, then you’re living a more full life.”

All of that talk about being “open” led some to believe that Coon and Letts have an “open” marriage, something she took to X to clarify.

“Settle down, internet! I said “open minded” not “open”,” she wrote on X, along with a laughing emoji and a few others.

Coons currently stars in the third season of the HBO drama “The White Lotus.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.