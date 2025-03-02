Zoe Saldaña dedicates her Oscar to her immigrant grandmother

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

(CNN) — Though her grandmother wasn’t there to see it, Zoe Saldaña dedicated her first Oscar to the late matriarch.

Saldaña honored her grandmother while accepting her award for best supporting actress for her role in “Emilia Pérez” at the 97th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

“My grandmother came to this country in 1961,” Saldaña said. “The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted.”

She also said she’s the first American actor of Dominican descent to win an Oscar, but that she won’t be the last.

“I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hardworking hands,” she said to rousing applause from the audience.

Saldaña has already won several awards for her performance as Rita, a lawyer who helps the eponymous character fake her own death before transitioning. This was Saldaña’s first Oscar nomination and win.

“Emilia Pérez” earned 13 Oscar nominations, though its campaign was marred when offensive tweets from best actress nominee Karla Sofia Gascón resurfaced earlier this year. Saldaña previously said she was “very sad” and “disappointed” by Gascón’s comments.

Saldaña’s full speech follows below.

Mami! Mami! My mom is here. My whole family’s here. I’m floored by this honor. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita. And talking about powerful women, my fellow nominees – the love and community that you have offered me is a true gift and I will pay it forward. Thank you so much.

Jacques Audiard, you are forever a beloved character in my life. Thank you for taking the interest; thank you for being so curious about these women, to tell this story.

To my cast and my crew of “Emilia Perez,” I’m sharing this award with you. Netflix, Ted (Sarandos), Lisa (Taback), Bela (Bajaria), Why Not Productions, YSL, thank you for your support. To my kickass team at CAA, my amazing managers and lawyers, and the powerful ladies of the Lede Company, thank you for your guidance, and thank you for always, always answering my emails late night.

To my mom and my dad, and to my sisters Mariel and Cisely — everything brave, outrageous and good that I’ve ever done in my life is because of you. Thank you so much.

And to my husband, with that beautiful hair. The biggest honor of my life is being your partner. You hung the moon in our beautiful, perfect sons – Cy, Bowie and Zen. They fill our skies every night with stars.

My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hardworking hands. And I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope the fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for my grandmother. Thank you so much! Muchas gracias.

