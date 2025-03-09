Uh oh. The Lorazepam is running low in the latest episode of ‘The White Lotus’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Things at “The White Lotus” continued to trickle along this week, in that way only Mike White knows how to pull off… until they ramp up considerably.

Here’s a recap of episode 4:

More pills, guns, and some water guns

After that unfortunate armed robbery incident, guard Gaitok gets a handgun from management to help beef up security at the resort. He has no experience or training handling a firearm though (we see just how sorely he needs it by the end of the episode), and is instructed to go to the gun range to learn how to use it.

Timothy’s stealthy pill-popping continues – dry-swallowing two in a row and eventually outright stealing his wife’s entire stash – to the point where he can barely stand. Later on, he gets his phone back and speaks with his lawyer, which was probably a bad idea since he realizes just how bad things are back home: Tim is going to lose everything, even his house, and will most likely go to jail.

“What am I supposed to tell my family, we’re f**kin’ poor now?” he says, panicked, before he starts to retch. It’s at this point that his and Gaitok’s storylines collide, since Timothy is speaking on his phone outside the security gate… where Gaitok left the gun out, unattended, while he walks with the lovely Mook back to the main resort area. When Gaitok returns, the gun is missing, of course

Meanwhile, our trio of blond girlfriends scheme to get off the White Lotus property – led by Jaclyn obviously, who wants more of a “vibe” – but the notion backfires in a big way when they first end up at a nearby retirement resort which she does NOT like. Then they get soaked in a massive water fight on the street, which is an actual thing that happens in Thailand as part of new year celebrations, as it happens.

The episode ends with Saxon, Lochlan, Chloe and Chelsea partying on Gary’s boat – which looks EERILY similar to the boat Tonya died on in Season 2!! – as they let loose while heading to the full moon party on nearby Koh Phangan. “Sh*t’s about to get crazy,” Saxon says, drinks in hand. We can’t wait to see how much.

Best lines

“You don’t have enough lorazepam to get through one week at a wellness spa?” ~Piper Ratliff to her mother Victoria

“We can’t just sit at the pool all week. I mean, it’s a beautiful pool, but we should at least one day sit by a different pool, don’t you think?!” ~Jaclyn to Kate and Laurie

Two lines not fit for print, uttered by Saxon Ratliff on the boat. One is his summation of what traveling girls in Thailand are “thirsty for,” followed immediately by his butchery of the common Thai greeting “Sawadika.” Cringe!

“I’m a pillar of the community.” ~a slurring Timothy to fellow guests on the yacht

“We know how to make fun!” ~Vlad, one of Valentin’s Russian friends, to the frenemy girlfriends (this is a subtle callback to Season 2, when Lucia says, “Let’s fun”)

“Federal prison. Most of them aren’t too bad. I know a few guys who’ve come out fine.” ~Tim’s lawyer, to Tim

Biggest clues

While it’s still too soon to tell who the body(ies) might be at the season’s conclusion, suspicion around Gary (as the potential culprit, maybe?) continues to simmer. When Victoria asks him what line of work he was in before he retired when she arrives on his boat, he replies, “Government work, a little investing.” Hmm… government work, like Greg and his work with BLM (that is, the Bureau of Land Management)?

Then there’s Belinda, who can’t get over Gary’s familiar face. A Google deep dive leaves her shocked to discover some unsavory facts about her old contact Tonya McQuoid, namely, that she’s now dead and her husband has seemingly vanished into thin air. When Belinda searches for said husband Greg Hunt, she is chilled to see the face of the man she had recently approached in Thailand staring back at her from the computer screen.

Another foreboding moment toward the end of the episode sees Gary/Greg doing some research of his own… looking at Belinda’s Instagram on his computer, where he pauses on a picture showing her with her son Zion. In the dark, the screen glints in Gary/Greg’s cold, dead eyes. You better keep away from them, sir!

"The White Lotus" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO, with the episode available to stream on Max.

