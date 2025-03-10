Actor Simon Fisher-Becker, known for ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Doctor Who,’ dead at 63

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Simon Fisher-Becker, a British character actor who had roles in notable projects like “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Doctor Who,” has died. He was 63.

Fisher-Becker’s husband Tony Dugdale said in a post on Facebook that he died Sunday. Dugdale did not disclose any additional details about his cause of death.

Kim Barry, Fisher-Becker’s agent at Jaffrey Management, also confirmed Fisher-Becker’s death to CNN in a statement.

“I lost not only a client Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing,” the statement said. “He helped me out enormously and was always kind, gracious and interested in everyone.”

Fisher-Baker’s first Hollywood credit came in the 1990s through a series of single-episode TV appearances on shows including “Hale and Pace” and “One Foot in the Grave.”

Arguably one of his most high profile roles was in the first installment of the Harry Potter franchise, playing a ghost that haunts the halls of Howarts.

Fisher-Becker also appeared in several episodes of the BBC’s sci-fi TV series “Doctor Who” as a recurring character named Dorium between 2010 and 2011. He also voiced the character Gen. Nylan in two episodes of the 2014 “Doctor Who Online Adventures” TV series.

He regularly made appearances on convention circuits, during which he would meet and interact with fans of some of the popular franchises in which he’d appeared.

Between 2013 and 2018, Fisher-Becker also appeared in three seasons of the TV series “Waterside,” a UK-based sci-fi drama.

Through the 2020s, Fisher-Becker played the voice of Arthur Morstan on the “Sherlock Holmes” mini series and is credited as a voice actor on several podcast series including 2022’s “Abnormal Stories” and, his final credit, “Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter” in 2024.

Fisher-Becker spoke about being able to collaborate with other actors throughout his career, telling BTG Interviews in 2023 that “most of the actors I’ve gotten to work with, especially the bigger names, have been utterly delightful and very kind.”

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the kindness of those people,” he added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.