Ne-Yo introduces ‘my pyramid,’ the four women with whom he’s in a polyamorous relationship

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Ne-Yo sounds like he’s “So Sick” of people talking about his romantic relationships.

The award-winning singer has shared a series of videos and photos of the four women he is currently dating on his verified Instagram account.

“Since the world is so intrigued, I guess I should introduce my loves properly,” he wrote in the caption. “LADIES AND GENTS I PRESENT MY PYRAMID.”

He then introduced each of the women, along with their social media handles.

“Say something nice or move on with your life,” he concluded his post. “We happy over here.”

The “Closer” singer has been open about his relationships.

During an appearance in February on the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Ne-Yo said he’s transparent with his seven children about his unconventional love life.

“I’m not lying to nobody, not even my children,” the singer/songwriter/dancer said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, this is daddy’s girlfriend. And so is that, and so is that and so is that.’”

He confirmed that he is currently in relationships with four women.

“It’s not about juggling. It ain’t about juggling,” he said. “The key ingredient to making it work is honesty. Everybody gotta be telling the truth, you know what I mean?”

Ne-Yo was previously married to Crystal Renay Williams, with whom he shares three children. They married in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2023.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.