‘Ghost Adventures’ star Aaron Goodwin’s wife arrested on suspicion of soliciting his murder

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The wife of “Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin was arrested on suspicion of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy murder after police uncovered she had been involved in a “murder for hire” plot with her husband as the intended target.

Victoria Goodwin was arrested last Thursday in Nevada, where the couple resides, publicly available inmate records show. She is being held on $100,000 bail after an initial court hearing that took place Tuesday, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is set for March 25.

According to a copy of the police report obtained by CNN, investigators determined that Victoria Goodwin “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously” plotted to “commit the murder of” her husband with an inmate in Florida who she had been communicating with.

CNN has reached out to representatives for both Victoria and Aaron Goodwin.

Police uncovered text messages between Victoria Goodwin and the inmate that allegedly indicated she was conspiring and soliciting to murder Aaron Goodwin through a third party who the inmate was corresponding with. Their communications included plans for Victoria Goodwin to make an initial payment in the amount of $2,500, according to police.

She was in love with the inmate, according to the police report, and felt her husband “would not accept divorce.”

Excerpts of text messages included in the report show Goodwin allegedly giving the inmate information about her husband’s whereabouts in connection with the plot and questioning if she was “a bad person” because she “chose to end his existence” instead of divorcing him.

Following her arrest, Goodwin told police that she initially began writing to the inmate after she became aware of him from a true crime documentary, according to the police report. They eventually began communicating via text message.

Goodwin “denied wanting her husband to be killed,” according to the report, and described herself as “daydreaming of being in a different situation, but she “no longer felt that way.”

She also told police that she began talking to the inmate at a point in time when she and her husband “were going through problems in their marriage” and described feeling lonely.

Aaron Goodwin is an actor and host, best known for starring alongside Zak Bagans on the Discovery+’s “Ghost Adventures.” Aaron and Victoria Goodwin have been married since 2022, according to a post on her Instagram.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.