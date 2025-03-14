Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to appear in federal court Friday

By Dan Heching and Sabrina Shulman, CNN

(CNN) — Sean “Diddy” Combs will return to court in Manhattan on Friday for a pretrial hearing in his federal criminal case, where the embattled recording artist and businessman will be arraigned on a superseding indictment.

In recent weeks, prosecutors added additional allegations related to the racketeering conspiracy charge Combs faces, alleging Combs forced an employee to engage in sex acts and threatened others with physical force and financial harm if they did not help him carry out a sex trafficking scheme that lasted two decades. While the amended indictment does not include additional charges, the allegations were recently expanded to include three victims.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to three charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy.

He is currently being held at a federal detention center in New York City as he awaits trial set to start on May 5. Attorneys for Combs have petitioned for jury selection to start on that date, with opening statements to follow on May 13. Prosecutors want jury selection begin on April 21.

Prosecutors have accused Combs and others of coercing at least three women to engage in sex acts with him and, at times, with male prostitutes. The occasions where prosecutors say the women were often drugged and forced to engage in sex for days were known as “Freak Offs.”

Authorities allege Combs recorded some of the sex acts and controlled his victims by promising financial and career opportunities, as well as through threats of violence and other harm.

In addition, the indictment alleges when Combs’ authority was threatened by employees, witnesses or others, he reacted at times violently, including “multiple” acts of kidnapping. On one occasion, the indictment says, Combs allegedly “dangled a victim over an apartment balcony.”

Possible trial evidence could also be discussed at Friday’s hearing. Attorneys for Combs have argued that a 2016 surveillance video first published by CNN last May in which Combs is seen physically assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura was altered and the original footage destroyed.

“CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source,” a spokesperson for CNN said in a statement. “CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested.”

Attorneys for Combs, who posted an apology about the incident days after the video released, are arguing it should be inadmissible.

“It is not surprising that Combs would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial,” Douglas Wigdor, Ventura’s attorney, said in a statement to CNN. “I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence, and that Combs will be held accountable for his depravity.”

Ventura and Combs settled a civil lawsuit in which she alleged years of abuse by Combs in November 2023. He has been accused of sexual assault in more than 40 civil lawsuits since that time. Combs has denied all the allegations.

At the hearing, the judge may also take up scheduling, a potential juror questionnaire and a request by prosecutors for the defense to produce discovery material

CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Kara Scannell contributed to this report.

