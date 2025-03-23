Robert De Niro, Oscar winner and toddler dad, is apparently a ‘Ms. Rachel’ fan

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Robert De Niro is embracing all that fatherhood has to offer as he spends time with his two-year-old daughter Gia.

The Oscar winner opened up about spending quality time with his daughter, revealing on a recent episode of Sirius XM’s Radio Andy that he and his daughter love to watch kids TV and internet shows together.

“Ms. Rachel,” “The Wiggles” and “Blippi” are just a few of the shows De Niro listed off, saying that he and his daughter had watched “Ms. Rachel,” a popular children’s show led by educator and YouTuber Rachel Griffin Accurso, earlier that morning.

“‘The Wiggles’ are sort of cheap,” he told host Andy Cohen. “But ‘Ms. Rachel,’ we started with it and still stay with it.”

The “Alto Knights” star went on to say that his young daughter is becoming “more discerning because she’s seen it so many times.”

“We’re waiting for new episodes and new skits and new music things that they do,” he said.

De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia in 2023.

“She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet,” the 81-year-old said in a 2024 interview with People. “(When I) look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”

Gia is De Niro’s seventh child. He shares two adult children with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott and two adult sons with ex-girlfriend, Toukie Smith.

De Niro was also previously married to Grace Hightower before they split in 2018. The pair are parents to a son and a daughter.

