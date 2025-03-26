Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and others will reprise their Marvel roles in next ‘Avengers’ movie

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Some of the Avengers are assembling once again, joining a now jam-packed “Avengers: Doomsday” cast lineup.

Marvel on announced Wednesday that a slew of superheroes will be featured in the next installment of the popular franchise, set to premiere in theaters in 2026.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) mainstay Chris Hemsworth, who has played Thor since 2011, was the first returning star announced in a livestreamed video that spanned several hours. Other actors set to reprise their MCU roles include Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man.

Simu Liu, who played Shang-Chi in his 2021 standalone film, Letitia Wright as Shuri from the “Black Panther” and previous “Avengers” films, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian will also make appearances, Marvel announced.

At least three of the actors set to be introduced in this summer’s “Fantastic Four: First Steps” – Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn – were also announced as part of the cast.

Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who portrayed aquatic character Namor in 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and Kelsey Grammer, who famously played X-Man Beast in 2006’s “X-Men: The Last Stand” and showed up in a post-credits scene in 2023’s “The Marvels,” will also appear, Marvel revealed.

The Avengers’ last official team-up was in 2019, for the record-breaking “Endgame,” which saw both the defeat of intergalactic supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the death of flagship MCU superhero Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

However, it was revealed last year that Downey Jr. will be back for this next go-round, but as the titular baddie Dr. Doom.

“Avengers: Doomsday” is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

This story is developing and will be updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.