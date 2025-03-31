Fran Drescher says she has a ‘rotation’ of friends with benefits

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “The Nanny” named Fran sounds like she has an interesting romantic life.

Fran Dresher, 67, first shared five years ago that she likes to have “friends with benefits” and recently shared an update with Page Six.

“I have a little rotation,” she told the publication at a recent Cinema Society screening of “The Friend” in New York City.

When the Page Six writer gasped at“The Nanny” star turned SAG-AFTRA president’s revelation, Drescher reportedly laughed.

“I’m Fran Drescher,” she said. “What do you think?”

Drescher explained that she is still close with her ex husband, Peter Jacobson, whom she met when she was 15.

Drescher was 21 when she and Jacobson married in 1978. The couple separated in 1996 and divorced in 1999.

Jacobson later came out as gay.

She said in a 2020 interview that she was “kind of dating myself and it’s going quite well.”

“I have my gay ex-husband who I love and he fulfills a lot of needs,” she said at the time. “I have someone on the side who is a friend with benefits.”

The-CNN-Wire

