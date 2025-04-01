Jack Black dropped both his pants and some info on ‘The Tonight Show’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jimmy Fallon should consider gifting his long-time friend Jack Black a belt.

The star of “A Minecraft Movie” made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Monday night, where he played an energetic guitar solo to the crowd and lost his pants in the process, revealing his red and black boxers.

Black pulled his pants back up and Fallon told the actor he was bringing “the heat” to the set.

“I didn’t bring a belt,” Black joked. “That’s what I didn’t bring.”

Black, who costars with Jason Momoa in the video game movie set to debut this weekend, will also be hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Fallon pointed out that Black first hosted decades ago.

“Dude, the first time I hosted – because I hosted thrice – I don’t want to hoot my own horn, thrice!” Black said. “I remember it was 25 years ago and the musical guest was The Strokes.”

Fallon pointed out that Black’s career in entertainment started with a video game commercial.

“My first job was, yeah, for a game called ‘Pitfall’ on Atari,” Black said. “Very first video game for a home system. And it was like a jungle themed video game and the graphics were breakthrough at the time.”

“It was like ‘Whoa, there’s an actual person!,’” he added. “And of course it’s super primitive.”

Black said he played “Pitfall Harry” in the commercial and it was “super fun.”

