Rosamund Pike had a hairy situation filming with Pierce Brosnan, literally

(CNN) — Rosamund Pike has let us know that while Pierce Brosnan may not have been shaken or stirred on the set of their James Bond film, she believed he was stripped a bit.

In a conversation this week’s on David Tennant’s podcast, Pike recalled filming the 2002 James Bond film “Die Another Day” in which appeared with Brosnan and Halle Berry.

Pike was 22 at the time, playing Bond girl Miranda Frost opposite Brosnan. During a love scene filmed on a bed with faux furs, Pike said was wearing nipple covers secured with tape.

“We have this clinch, and then we separate, and I look at this body tape and the nipple covers and they’re covered in hair,” Pike recalled on the podcast. “I think, ‘Oh my God, I’m waxing Pierce’s chest.’”

The “Gone Girl” actress said she was “mortified” by what she believed was happening.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s so brave, and I’m pulling off his chest hair with every embrace,’” she said. “It took a couple of takes to realize it was not him. It was the fake fur of the rugs.”

Pike had a laugh as she remembered that she “literally thought I was waxing the poor man’s chest.”

It was the first blockbuster film for Pike, who has since gone on to star in other movies like “Jack Reacher” in 2012 and “Saltburn” in 2023.

Brosnan played Bond in three other films: 1995’s “GoldenEye,” 1997’s “Tomorrow Never Dies” and 1999’s “The World Is Not Enough.”

