Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after being shot by police

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jillian Shriner, an author and the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was involved in a situation with police that resulted in her being shot by law enforcement and subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the East LA neighborhood of Eagle Rock, where officers attempting to track a suspect of an unrelated hit-and-run were in the rear yard of a residence when they observed a woman in a “neighboring residence” – later identified as Jillian Shriner – “armed with a handgun,” an LAPD news release read.

“The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused. Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred,” the release read. “Shriner was struck by gunfire and fled into her residence. She later exited and was taken into custody.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Jillian Shriner and Weezer for comment.

A representative with the LAPD was unable to confirm why Jillian Shriner was holding a gun at the time, given she had no apparent connection to the hit-and-run police were responding to.

Police recovered a 9-millimeter firearm from the home, according to the release. No officers or other people were injured during the incident.

Jillian Shriner was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but it is unclear whether she has been released to a jail facility or if she’s still being medically treated.

Her bail has been set at $1 million, according to publicly available arrest records.

One of the male suspects connected to the hit-and-run was detained and subsequently released by the California Highway Patrol but other two suspects were not located.

Jillian and Scott Shriner, the bassist for the rock band Weezer, have been married since 2005. Weezer was recently added to the Coachella Festival lineup this coming weekend and are scheduled to perform at the Mojave tent on Saturday.

