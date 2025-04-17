‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5 cast announced with one major character missing from the lineup

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Emily in Paris” looks to be saying au revoir – or ciao – to one cast member that has been part of the Netflix series since the beginning.

Camille Razat, who plays Emily’s (Lily Collins) frenemy of the same first name, does not appear to be returning for Season 5, according to a cast announcement published on Netflix’s Tudum on Thursday. Razat has been a series regular for the past four seasons playing Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) on-again-off-again romantic partner.

CNN reached out to a representative for Netflix for comment on Razat’s future with the franchise, as well as representatives for Razat.

Among the cast members who are returning are Collins, Bravo, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Lucien Laviscount. Emily’s new Italian love interest Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini, will also be back.

Bravo’s return to the series comes after the actor previously spoke out about his displeasure with his character’s arc, telling IndieWire in an interview last year that he was questioning if he wanted “to be part of Season 5.”

Netflix also announced on Thursday that the series will start production on Season 5 in May, filming in Rome before heading back to Paris later this summer.

Season 4 ended with Emily being tasked with opening up a Roman branch of Agence Grateau.

Of course, her love interest Marcello will be part of that story, further complicating her already complex romantic relationship with Gabriel as they work toward his restaurant earning a Michelin star.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” star Collins told Tudum. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

A release date for Season 5 has not yet been announced.

