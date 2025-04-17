John Lithgow addresses concerns over ‘Harry Potter’ series casting

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — John Lithgow has said that he’s “very excited” to be joining the upcoming “Harry Potter” series as Albus Dumbledore, brushing off criticism that the role of the wizarding headteacher has been given to an American actor.

The six-time Emmy Award winner will play Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, in HBO Original’s adaptation of the beloved books. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Very excited. Very intimidated,” Lithgow said, describing how he was feeling about the casting on the BBC’s “The One Show” on Wednesday.

Dumbledore is most famously associated with the late actor Michael Gambon, who portrayed the venerable wizard across most of the “Harry Potter” movies. He took over the role from Richard Harris from the third movie.

Lithgow will be the first American actor to play the major role on screen. And while there has been some skepticism over the casting of an American actor, Lithgow remains confident he’ll be able to embrace the role.

“I will be following the great Michael Gambon. I’m not an Englishman, although I’ve played one on TV,” the 79-year-old said.

“I remind everyone that I did play Winston Churchill on ‘The Crown’ and did just fine,” he continued.

“But yes, I mean, it’s an enormous thrill. But I know there were plenty of people appalled that an American should be hired to play the ultimate English wizard. But, I will do my best,” he added.

Lithgow has also previously made light of his age – with the “Harry Potter” series set to be a decade-long project, according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

Talking about the role to Screen Rant, he said that choosing to accept it “was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life,” adding: “I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

Other stars confirmed for the reboot include British actor Janet McTeer as Hogwarts professor Minerva McGonagall, London-born actor Paapa Essiedu as bullying wizard Severus Snape and English actor Nick Frost as half-giant Rubeus Hagrid.

“We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life,” HBO said in the official announcement Monday.

It added that the cast will “lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.”

