Pedro Pascal is a very busy man. Where you can watch ‘The Last of Us’ star next

(CNN) — If you’re still gutted about Sunday’s episode of “The Last of Us” that changed everything in the series, you’re not alone.

On Sunday’s episode of “The Last of Us,” Pascal’s Joel Miller died at the hands of vengeful Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), bringing to fruition her plan to avenge her father’s death at Joel’s hands.

But that wasn’t the last time viewers will see Joel in “The Last of Us,” according to executive producer and creator Craig Mazin, who confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Joel will appear in future episodes through flashbacks.

“If we’ve done our jobs right, you’ll feel Joel there a lot,” Mazin told the publication.

Pascal is also quite busy outside of the hit HBO show. He is starring in several films set to be released this summer and even more to come in 2026.

Coming up in theaters on June 13 is the rom-com “Materialists,” in which Pascal stars alongside Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans. The Celine Song-directed film follows a young matchmaker based in New York City who finds herself entangled between her imperfect ex and the perfect match.

“Eddington” hits theaters about a month later on July 18. It’s an Ari Aster film that takes place during the Covid-19 pandemic and stars Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, Austin Butler and Emma Stone, among others. “Eddington” chronicles a standoff between a small town mayor and sheriff in Eddington, New Mexico that sparks some neighborly conflict.

Less than a week later, Pascal stars as Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic, in Marvel’s hotly anticipated upcoming “Fantastic Four” franchise reboot “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” The movie will premiere in theaters on July 25 and stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the rest of the Fantastic Four. The superhero group is tasked with defending earth from space god Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

Next year, Pascal is set to appear in Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday” film, a star-filled “Avengers” franchise sequel that features the return of Robert Downey Jr., this time in the role of Doctor Doom. Sir Patrick Stewart, Florence Pugh and Chris Hemsworth, and over 20 other famous Marvel faces, are also set to appear.

Also next year, he’ll take Disney’s wildly successful “Mandalorian” franchise to the big screen for the first time. Titled “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” the film is continuation of the Disney+ series and stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White alongside Pascal.

Clearly, everyone wants a piece of Pascal – even if Abby got there first. Tears.

