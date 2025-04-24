Amy Poehler and Jack Black hilariously bond over their sexy CPAP machines

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — People of a certain age are going to love this story.

Jack Black recently joined Amy Poehler on her “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” podcast, where they discussed their love of sleep to be at their creative and comical best. Poehler asked her guest if he snored.

“I do,” Black responded. “I have a CPAP machine”.

“Dude! So do I!” Poehler responded with enthusiasm. The pair high-fived in solidarity and Black said, “CPAP team unite!”

“CPAP” stands for “Continuous Positive Airway Pressure.” The machines are used to as a treatment for sleep apnea that involves the user wearing a mask with airflow that allows for uninterrupted breathing and better sleep.

Black and Poehler proceeded to share how their CPAP machines have changed their lives.

Black described his as a “game changer” and he can no longer sleep comfortably without it.

“I can take a nap. Like, I took a nap [during a recent appearance] at ‘SNL’ but to do that I have to kind of go like Elephant Man, where to do that I get so many pillows I’m almost like sitting up.” Black quipped. “If I lay down flat, I might die. I don’t know.”

Poehler shared that she’s used her machine for work.

“I put mine in a movie,” she said. “In ‘Wine Country’ I used my CPAP because I wanted to make sure I never got laid again.”

That turned into a conversation about how unsexy wearing a mask to bed can be.

“Is this a turn off or a turn on that you have this Darth Vader [mask],” Black joked.

“Right before I go to sleep, I gotta tell you something,” Poehler continued as the two cracked up. “You’re gonna hear it first. That’s love!”

Black brought it home, pointing out that some people might have a “Darth Vader kink” and actually enjoy a partner that wears a mask to bed.

(Speaking for a friend, even a full face mask on a CPAP machine won’t cover someone’s entire face like Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” franchise.)

As for friends Black and Poehler, these two need a show together. Their entire conversation is a delight but if you’re into a CPAP as much as they are, click around 35 minutes into their episode for a good laugh.

“Mask on, mask off? You’re choice, babe,” Black joked.

