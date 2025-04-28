John Stamos slays drums on Papa Roach’s ‘Last Resort,’ a song he says he’d never heard before

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — John Stamos proved he’s always up for a challenge in a new video for YouTube channel Drumeo, in which he was tasked with drumming along to a song he’d never heard before.

Enter Papa Roach’s “Last Resort.”

For all the Millennials currently gasping that the former “Full House” star has never heard this banger from the year 2000 – the music video of which currently has over 280 million views on YouTube – we hear you.

The “For the First Time” challenge is simple: The participant first listens to a song they’d never heard before with the drum section removed. Then, they are tasked with playing the part on their own.

“Let me tell every drummer who ever gets the chance to do this, don’t,” he jokingly told the camera, as host Brandon Toews looked on. “It’s intimidating but, f*** it.”

Stamos heard the song a couple of times, eventually recording the entire song his own way and improvising as the fast-paced nu metal track of the aughts played.

By the end, Stamos, clearly exhausted with his hair drenched from sweat, had impressed the room.

Afterward, he asked if the song was by Ozzy Osbourne but Toews revealed to him that the song was by Papa Roach and the drummer is Dave Buckner.

Ultimately, the two concluded that Stamos’ version wound up being pretty close to Buckner’s original rendition.

“That was pretty cool!” Stamos said. “I think I barely lived through it… I survived.”

Stamos, best known for his work on the small screen, is an experienced musician and passionate drummer, having performed with major acts including the Beach Boys, BB King and Bruce Springsteen.

