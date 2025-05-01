Jill Sobule, singer of iconic ’90s anthems ‘I Kissed a Girl’ and ‘Supermodel,’ dead at 66 in house fire

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jill Sobule, singer of 1995 hit tracks “I Kissed a Girl” and “Supermodel,” has died at the age of 66.

Sobule died early Thursday morning in a house fire, according to a statement from her publicity firm.

The Denver-born singer’s song “I Kissed a Girl,” off of her 1995 self-titled album, became the first openly LGBTQ-themed song to chart on the Billboard Top 20.

She is perhaps best known for her single “Supermodel,” also off her self-titled album, which was her second. “Supermodel” was prominently featured in the popular 1995 movie “Clueless,” helping Sobule break through to the mainstream.

John Porter, Jill’s manager, said in a statement that Sobule was “a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture” and that he hopes her “music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”

Sobule’s musical career spanned over three decades, starting in the 1990s with her debut album “Things Here are Different,” which was produced by rock legend and record producer Todd Rundgren. The record was known for its track “Too Cool to Fall in Love.”

Her musical oeuvre includes 12 albums that take on issues including the death penalty, disordered eating and LGBTQ+ issues, among other topics. She performed with Neil Young, Cyndi Lauper and Tom Morello, among many others.

Sobule released her seventh studio album “California Years” in 2009 and then went on an extended break from releasing music. In 2018, she released what is now her final album, “Nostalgia Kills.”

“I was my own procrastinatrix, is what I call it,” she told Billboard in a 2018 interview about her long break between albums. “I started loving music again — loving listening, loving writing and the original spirit of why I did this in the first place, I suppose.”

Sobule added that she loved to perform, “and I love telling the stories of the songs.”

According to her website, Sobule was set to perform this weekend in Colorado, with further dates planned throughout the US into the summer and fall.

Her PR firm’s statement said there will be a formal memorial celebrating the singer’s life and legacy later this year.

Sobule is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, her nephews, cousins and friends.

This story has been updated with additional information.

