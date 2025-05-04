Gigi Hadid marks 30th birthday bash by going Instagram official with Bradley Cooper

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Gigi Hadid is celebrating her birthday with a hard launch.

The supermodel posted a photo of her sharing a kiss with boyfriend Bradley Cooper on her Instagram page Saturday in a post in which she marked her milestone birthday. Hadid turned 30 last month and celebrated with a star-studded party in New York City.

“I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!” Hadid wrote in the caption. “I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade.”

Hadid also shared a carousel of photos, including an image of a birthday cake that said “Happy birthday mommy,” which appears to have been given to her by her daughter, whom she shares with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

The other photos gave her followers a glimpse into a birthday bash she held late last month. Guests included actor Zoë Kravitz, Emily Ratajkowski and her mom, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid.

Cooper and Hadid, a notoriously private couple, have been romantically linked since 2023. Hadid opened up about her relationship with Cooper in March, telling Vogue that they met at a child’s birthday party of a mutual friend.

Cooper shares a daughter with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

“You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating,” Hadid told the publication, later adding that they have chosen to shield this part of their lives from public view because “it’s just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason.”

Hadid did, however, describe their relationship as “very romantic and happy.”

