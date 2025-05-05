Blue Ivy Carter is riding high on her mom Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Welcome to the “Ivy League.”

That’s what the fans of Blue Ivy Carter have taken to calling themselves.

The 13-year-old daughter of Beyoncé Knowles Carter and her husband, rapper/entrepreneur Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter is performing as a dancer with her mother’s “Cowboy Carter Tour.”

And the youngster is slaying it.

Social media is filled with videos of the teen, looking very much like her famous mom, hitting the choreography like a pro.

Two years ago, the eldest of the Carter’s three children (twins Rumi and Sir are 7) was one of the dancers on her mother’s “Renaissance Tour.”

Her initial stage debut back then was critiqued by some who said the then 11-year-old was not yet up to the task.

In her documentary about that tour, Beyoncé explained that she was distressed that her daughter had read some of the negative critiques and also shared that her eldest had “told me she was ready to perform and I told her no.”

“I did not think it was an appropriate place for an 11-year-old on the stadium stage,” the superstar singer said in the film. “All the things that I had to go through and the obstacles I had to overcome to prepare me and she hasn’t had that struggle.”

Beyoncé said she was nervous about that first performance for her daughter.

But rather than fold under the pressure, Blue Ivy used the negativity that greeted her initial guest performances as fuel to improve her skills, according to her mother. Blue Ivy talked about it in the film.

“I feel like now my mindset has changed and now I actually have to wake up in the morning and go to rehearsals,” she said.

It was not the first time the youngster has achieved greatness.

She was only nine years old in 2021 when she won her first Grammy for best music video for her mother’s single, “Brown Skin Girl,” on which Blue Ivy received a writing credit.

In 2013, she entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the youngest ever entrant on the Billboard charts as her “breathing, cries and coos” as a baby were included in her father’s song, “Glory.”

