Zendaya’s favorite co-star, Tom Holland, wasn’t with her at the Met Gala, but he’s never far

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Zendaya’s look at Monday night’s Met Gala was high scrutinized, right down to a certain something on her hand.

Social media, of course, was checking for what many have assumed is the engagement ring her longtime love, “Spider-Man” costar Tom Holland, is believed to have given her.

While neither has confirmed publicly that they are engaged, speculation started back in January, after Zendaya was spotted sporting the huge rock at the Golden Globes.

She was wearing the ring again on Monday, though Holland was no where to be seen on the Met Gala’s red carpet.

That’s not to say he wasn’t around, however.

“E!” published a photo of Holland arriving at The Surrey hotel in New York City, where his lady love was getting ready for the evening.

He also recently visited her on set of her hit HBO series “Euphoria.” People magazine reported that Holland brought her miniature schnauzer Noon along for the visit.

Holland recently explained to Men’s Health that he ordinarily doesn’t walk the red carpet with Zendaya for most of her big events “because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.”

The pair costarred in “Spider-Man:Homecoming” in 2017, with Holland playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Zendaya as his love interest Michelle or MJ.

While fans speculated at the time that the costars were romantically involved, they did not go public with their romance until 2021, after they were photographed kissing in Holland’s car.

The-CNN-Wire

