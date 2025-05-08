A$AP Rocky says he partied with his grandma at Met Gala after party until 8 a.m.

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — A$AP Rocky’s grandmother stayed up all night at his Met Gala after party while waiting for one special person to arrive.

The rapper appeared alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” where he talked about how he partied with his grandmother Cathy at the Met Gala after party he hosted Monday night until they left at 8 a.m. the next day.

“She was really ambitious about going because she wanted to meet her husband,” he said, jokingly referring to his fellow Met Gala co-chair, Academy Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo.

Rocky said, with a laugh, that she powered through an all-nighter because “she was waiting on her boo to show up,” but alas, Domingo never turned up and “she didn’t get to meet him unfortunately.”

Wintour chimed in to say that she “can arrange” a meeting between the two, and later on in the interview she told Rocky that she would pass Domingo’s phone number along.

Rocky and Domingo served as Met Gala co-chairs alongside Lewis Hamilton and Pharrell Williams. The event took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.

While at the event, Rocky’s partner Rihanna – with whom he shares two children – revealed that she is expecting her third child by debuting her baby bump on the glitzy red carpet.

On Wednesday, Meyers asked the rapper if they plan on naming their new addition an “R” name, like they did with their first two kids RZA and Riot, and Rocky said that they “for sure” plan to keep up the tradition.

Luckily, Rocky, who described himself in an interview with Vogue published last month as a “grandma’s boy kind of kid,” found a partner who his grandmother Cathy approves of.

“I’m glad that he settled down, and I’m happy with who he settled down with,” Cathy told Vogue, speaking about Rihanna. “She’s a down-​to-​earth person.”

