ACM Awards 2025: See who won

(CNN) — Lainey Wilson had a big night at the 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, which took place in Frisco, Texas on Thursday.

Wilson took home the entertainer of the year statue, along with several others at the show, which honors the biggest achievements in country music over the past year.

Nominees included Ella Langley, who led the night with eight nods, followed by Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Wilson, with seven apiece. Chris Stapleton follows that group with six nods, while Riley Green and Post Malone have five nominations each.

Reba McEntire hosted the ceremony for the 18th time and also joined the festivities as a performer, debuting her new song “Trailblazer” on the telecast. A news release described the song as “a heartfelt tribute to the pioneering women of country music who paved the way for future generations.” Wilson and Miranda Lambert join her on the track.

Other performers included Langley, Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd and LeAnn Rimes, among many others.

Below is a list of nominees, with winners indicated in bold:

Entertainer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley –

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn *WINNER

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War And Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion *WINNER

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley ﻿*WINNER

Jessie Murph

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top *WINNER

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

New Duo or Group of the Year

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays *WINNER

Treaty Oak Revival

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) – Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson *WINNER

Single of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green *WINNER

Song of the Year

“4x4xU” Lainey Wilson

“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson *WINNER

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green

Music Event of the Year

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

“we don’t fight anymore” – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green *WINNER

Visual Media of the Year

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green *WINNER

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

Songwriter of the Year

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon *WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

