Pierce Brosnan’s time with Robin Williams filming ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ was wilder than we knew

(CNN) — Pierce Brosnan only ever appeared with Robin Williams in one film, but the Irish actor now says he didn’t quite work with Williams.

“I really never worked with Robin Williams,” Brosnan recalled recently. ”I only worked with Mrs. Doubtfire.”

The star rewatched some of his old films during a chat with Vanity Fair, including his beloved 1993 comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire” in which Williams plays a father who poses as a female nanny in order to spend time with his children after his wife seeks a divorce.

Brosnan played Stuart “Stu” Dunmeyer, a man who starts dating the estranged wife of Williams’ character, Miranda Willard, played by Sally Field.

“I mean, the very first day that I was on set up in San Francisco. They said, ‘Do you want to meet Robin?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to meet him.’” Brosnan said. “And I went into the makeup trailer, and Robin was sitting there in a Hawaiian shirt — and his kind of haired arms hanging out and his hairy legs — but had the head of Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Brosnan said Williams teased him with Mrs. Doubtfire’s accent saying, “Oh, Pierce, you’re so handsome. Come here, give us a kiss” before transitioning to a man’s deeper voice and saying, “Hey baby, what’s happening?”

“He jumped all over the place,” Brosnan mused.

It was typical of Williams to push the envelope, apparently. The star did just that in a scene in which his Mrs. Doubtfire teases Brosnan’s character about wanting to have sex with Miranda.

“There’s reams of footage of me just kind of falling around on the floor with laughter, and he went really blue,” said Brosnan, who also called Williams “such a kind-hearted man.” “He really was quite colorful, because the children weren’t there, and it was just Robin and myself, and he knew he had me in the crosshairs with his humor. I loved the man.”

Williams died age of 63 in 2014.

