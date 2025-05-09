Ellen DeGeneres shares a look at her life in the country

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Ellen DeGeneres looks to be enjoying life in the English

countryside.

The former daytime talk-show host recently shared with her social media followers how different both she and her view look these days.

In a video posted on her verified Instagram account, a now brunette DeGeneres is seen riding a lawnmower on her British estate.

The comedian shared the video in the form of the popular “How it started…how it’s going” trend. The footage start with her riding the mower and ends with her needing to be pushed when the machine breaks down.

“Portia thought it would be fun to film my first time on the mower,” the caption reads. “She was right.”

The actress Portia de Rossi has been married to DeGeneres since 2008.

DeGeneres and de Rossi reportedly moved to the United Kingdom in November 2024.

The move came more than two years after “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” finished its run in 2022. The show wrapped two years after a controversy involving former staff members, who alleged they faced intimidation and racism while working on the popular daytime show.

DeGeneres issued an apology to her staff in July 2020.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres said then. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

She joked about the situation in her Netflix comedy special, “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up.”

“Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me,” she said. “I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean.”

