Elizabeth Hurley says she and Billy Ray Cyrus are ‘happy together’

(CNN) — Elizabeth Hurley is sounding pretty giddy about her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The model and actress recently spoke with European news outlet RTL TV at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s 2025 Hot Pink Party about her romance with the country singer, People magazine reported.

“I have to go back to England tomorrow, but Billy will come to England soon,” she told the outlet.

The couple hard-launched their relationship in April, posting a photo on social media showing Cyrus – in bunny ears – kissing Hurley on her cheek.

“Happy Easter ♥️,” the caption on the photo read.

Hurley told RTL TV that she and Cyrus have much in common.

“We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids,” she said. “We’re happy together.”

And while their romance may be new, the pair have known each other for awhile.

They worked together in 2022 as costars in the holiday film “Christmas in Paradise.” Hurley shared a video about the project at the time.

“Shooting the poster for Christmas in Paradise with the heavenly @mrkelseygrammer and glorious @billyraycyrus,” she wrote in the caption of that post.

Cyrus split with his wife, Australian musician Johanna Rosie Hodges, who goes by the name Firerose, in June 2024, less than a year after they married.

When he announced their engagement in 2022, the singer and actor described Firerose as “the real deal.”

That news came after his former wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce from him in April 2022, after 28 years of marriage. According to her filing, they had not lived together for two years.

Billy Ray Cyrus said at the time there were no hard feelings in terms of the split from the woman with whom he shares five children: sons Trace and Braison and daughters Brandi, Miley and Noah.

Hurley’s only child, her 23-year-old son model and actor Damian Hurley, reacted positively in the comments of the post of his mother with Cyrus. The younger Hurley wrote celebratory emojis, including a red heart.

His father is Hurley’s ex, the late American businessman and philanthropist Steve Bing, who died in 2020.

Elizabeth Hurley also famously had a longtime romance with fellow British actor, Hugh Grant. The couple split in 2000 after 13 years of dating.

