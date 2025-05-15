CNN to air George Clooney’s ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ Broadway play live on June 7

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — CNN will exclusively televise actor George Clooney’s record-breaking Broadway show “Good Night, and Good Luck,” on Saturday, June 7, the network announced Thursday.

The limited-run play’s penultimate performance from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York will air live on CNN and CNN International and stream on CNN.com at 7 p.m. ET.

“This announcement marks a historic Broadway first: never before has a live play ever been televised,” the network said in a news release.

The show is an adaptation of the 2005 movie Clooney directed of the same name and is based on veteran journalist Edward R. Murrow’s work and tension with Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy during the Red Scare of the 1950s.

The play, which debuted in March, swiftly shattered weekly records, becoming the highest-grossing play in Broadway history. It has also earned five Tony Award nominations, including Clooney for best leading actor in a play.

“I can’t tell you how exciting it is to do something that’s never been done. CNN is the perfect place to bring this story of courage to so many more people than we could have ever hoped. Live TV. No net. Buckle up everyone,” Clooney said in the news release.

Discussing the play in a previous interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Clooney stressed the importance of journalism in preserving democracy, citing the veteran journalist’s words.

“It doesn’t matter what political bend you are on – when you hear things like, you know, ‘We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty. We must remember always that accusation is not proof and a conviction depends on evidence and due process of law, and we will not walk in fear of one another. We won’t be driven by fear into an age of unreason,’ I think those are extraordinarily powerful words for who we are at our best,” Clooney said.

The play comes at a time when the Trump administration has launched attacks on media, including barring the Associated Press from some of President Donald Trump’s events and attempting to end federal funding for NPR and PBS.

Clooney – a major Democratic donor – has repeatedly spoken out against Trump. And ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Clooney co-hosted a star-studded fundraising for then-President Joe Biden before Biden’s disastrous performance at CNN’s presidential debate that ultimately led him to drop out of the race.

According to a forthcoming book from Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, Biden did not recognize Clooney – whom he had known for years – at the fundraiser, leaving the actor “shaken to his core.”

Less than a month after the interaction, Clooney released an op-ed calling for Biden to drop out of the race.

