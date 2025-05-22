Jeremy Renner describes the ‘exhilarating peace’ he felt in his near-death experience

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jeremy Renner almost died on New Year’s Day 2023 after being crushed by a snow plow near his Nevada home. He wasn’t too happy when he was revived.

During a recently posted appearance on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” podcast, Renner talked about the incident that landed him in the hospital in critical condition and needing multiple surgeries.

Renner told Ripa, “It’s a great relief is all I can say. It’s a wonderful relief to be removed from your body.”

“It is the most exhilarating peace you could ever feel. You don’t see anything but what’s in your mind’s eye. You’re the atoms of who you are. The DNA,” he said. “Your spirit is… it’s the highest adrenaline rush. But the peace that comes with it, it’s magnificent. It’s so magical. And I didn’t want to come back. I remember, and I was brought back and I was so pissed off.”

The “Avengers” star said he “was gone for, I think probably for, it doesn’t matter if it’s five minutes or two minutes or 10, but I came back and I saw the eyeball again.”

“I’m like, oh, s**t. I’m back,” Renner said. “Saw my legs. I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s gonna hurt later.’ I’m like, all right, let me continue to breathe.”

The title of his new book, “My Next Breath: A Memoir,” is a reference to the 45 minutes he focused on his breathing as he awaited emergency personnel following his accident.

The “Mayor of Kingston” star also talked about the profound effect it has all had on him.

“I’m going to live life on my own terms. And for nobody else,” he said. “I invest into love and my shared relationships that I experience love with ‘cause that is the only thing that you take with you.”

“My Next Breath: A Memoir” is currently available for sale.

