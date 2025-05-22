The rise and fall of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: From boy wonder rap mogul to defendant in sex trafficking case

By Way Mullery, CNN

(CNN) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was riding high in the fall of 2023. He had just released his fifth studio album and was granted the key to New York City. But weeks later, he was accused of abuse and violence in a startling civil lawsuit from a former girlfriend. ﻿More allegations followed, casting a shadow on his reputation and potential future.

From his humble origins to his meteoric music career, the tides have changed for Combs about as often as he’s changed his name. With his legacy in question, this particular chapter of his story is punctuated more by an ellipsis than a period. But if he manages to rebuild a once towering professional empire in the aftermath of his present legal troubles, Combs will have accomplished the ultimate turnaround.

CNN’s Lisa France, John Miller, Elizabeth Wolfe, Eric Levenson, Denise Royal, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Lauren del Valle, Nicki Brown, Alli Rosenbloom, Kristina Sgueglia, Carlos Suarez and Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.