John Mulaney had a hilarious response to speculation about an ‘SNL’ succession plan

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — John Mulaney may be a “Saturday Night Live” alum, but he knows better than to suggest any changes to the show that’s been on the air for five decades.

Mulaney appeared at the “Stories of the Season: Emmys” event hosted by Puck in Los Angeles this week, where he was asked by Matt Belloni during a live recording of “The Town” podcast about whether he’d be interested in stepping into “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels’ shoes once he retires from the show.

“If someday Lorne is hit by a bus and they say, ‘You, John Mulaney, now must take over the show, no excuses,’ what’s the first thing you change?” Belloni asked Mulaney.

Mulaney replied with a masterful deflection, saying, “He’s lived in New York for 50 years, you don’t think he knows how to dodge a bus?”

The comedian and talk show host worked as a writer on “SNL” between 2008 and 2012. He has since returned to serve as host six times between 2018 and 2024.

Much has been speculated about Michaels’ potential retirement, particularly prior to the milestone 50th season which just wrapped. Michaels, 80, has run “SNL” since its inception in 1975, taking only one break as producer between 1980 and 1985.

Last year, Michaels acknowledged the speculation related to his retirement, telling the New York Times in an interview that he planned to run the show “as long as I feel I can do it,” adding “but I rely on other people and always have.”

Michaels suggested Tina Fey “could easily” replace him.

“It was nice of him to say that, and I love him very much,” Fey told the Hollywood Reporter in response to Michaels’ public declaration. “He’s irreplaceable.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.