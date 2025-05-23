Summer Movie Preview: Superheroes duke it out with dinosaurs (and your desire to stay home)



By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — After a spring of some surprising hits and bristling disappointments at the box office, summer is somehow just around the corner.

With it, of course, comes a fair share of big budget popcorn flicks, as well as a collection of curious smaller movies that may just capture the cultural conversation. But the question always remains, in the post-pandemic world: what films will convince potential audiences to leave the comfort of their homes to sit in a theater for the communal experience of moviegoing?

Along with the promise of cool air-conditioning, here is a list best-bets for summer theater escapes.

‘The Phoenician Scheme’ (May 30)

The acclaimed director of “The Royal Tenenbaums” and “The Darjeeling Limited” is back with his next feature, again showcasing a long list of major screen stars, this time led by Benicio del Toro, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Anderson stalwart Bill Murray. Joining them in a major role is Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton. Expect artfully composed camera shots populated by deadpan-looking stars (see above for an example).

‘Karate Kid: Legends’ (May 30)

What would the summer be without sequels? This latest entry in the storied franchise – stemming from the classic 1984 film which spawned multiple sequels as well as a popular and recently concluded series on Netflix – will feature ‘OG’ Karate Kid Ralph Macchio along with Jackie Chan, who fulfilled the Mr. Miyagi duties in 2010’s reboot. Also featuring up-and-comer Ben Wang.

‘I Don’t Understand You’ (June 6)

A gay couple embark on a trip to Italy ahead of becoming parents. Sounds lovely enough, until bodies start showing up. The trailer for this black comedy romp looks engaging and fun, with “Girls” star Andrew Rannells and “Big Mouth” co-creator Nick Kroll delivering laughs like when Rannells says, about all the folks they keep accidentally killing: “This can’t be like a thing we start doing in LA.”

’The Ritual’ (June 6)

Sure, demonic possession movies are more than a dime a dozen these days, but take one look at the cast of this one – it stars Oscar-winner Al Pacino, “Legion” and “Downton Abbey” star Dan Stevens and “Everybody Loves Raymond’s” Patricia Heaton. Also, make note of the release date of 6/6 (that’s one 6 shy of… well, you get it).

‘Materialists’ (June 13)

From writer/director Celine Song, who brought us the Academy Award-nominated sleeper hit “Past Lives” in 2023, “Materialists” looks like a rom-com with teeth. The film follows Dakota Johnson, playing a matchmaker in New York City, who is caught between an ex-boyfriend portrayed by Chris Evans and a handsome and rich new suitor (Pedro Pascal).

’28 Years Later’ (June 20)

After chronicling the “Days” and “Weeks” after the onset of a devastating zombie outbreak known as the Rage virus, original “28 Days Later” helmer Danny Boyle returns to direct this third installment. Get ready for more hyperrealistic ghoulish thrills, with stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes fighting for their lives.

‘Bride Hard’ (June 20)

It might be easy to forget that “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson was in the beloved wedding-themed comedy “Bridemaids” (as one of Kristen Wiig’s super strange roommates). Now, Wilson is graduating to maid of honor status – and doubles as a lethal mercenary and spy – in this zany-looking comedy featuring her “Pitch Perfect” costar Anna Camp, along with “Veep” star Anna Chlumsky and Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

‘F1’ (June 27)

Summer is for those fast-moving action-packed flicks, and this one looks like a surefire entry in that category. Brad Pitt dons a helmet as a retired Formula One driver who starts mentoring a young protégé, which means cue the moments of profound life advice intercut with eye-popping fast car footage. Also starring Javier Bardem and Damson Idris.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ (July 2)

Sequel season continues with this fourth entry in the rebooted franchise based on Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking dino epic “Jurassic Park” from 1993 (which itself spawned two sequels – are you keeping count?). This one stars Scarlett Johansson, “Wicked” star Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali. Oh, and a whole bevy of sharp-toothed, many-a-clawed extinct predators.

’40 Acres’ (July 2)

This more-than-creepy looking thriller starring Danielle Deadwyler (“Till,” “The Piano Lesson”) has it all: a harrowing post-apocalyptic landscape plagued by a scarcity of resources, strong family dynamics, relevant history and a vicious band of marauding cannibals.

’Superman’ (July 11)

This storied DC character is getting new life (after Henry Cavill, Brandon Routh and Christopher Reeve previously donned the red cape) in this refreshed vision from “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn. “Pearl” actor David Corenswet is our new Clark Kent/Kal-El, with Rachel “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Brosnahan as Lois Lane and a super-pooch thrown in for good measure. (DC and Superman are properties of Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns CNN.)

‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ (July 25)

Riding on the Man of Steel’s coattails is this retro foursome coming from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in what amounts to the third major motion picture effort to bring the super-group to life (while the 2005 outing starring Chris Evans and Jessica Alba managed to produce a sequel two years later, the 2015 reboot was a considerable failure). Here’s hoping this one is truly fantastic.

‘Smurfs’ (July 18)

For the kids just a bit too young for the aforementioned superheroes, try these trusty blue creatures, led by Smurfette and Papa Smurf, voiced by Rihanna and John Goodman, respectively. Other talent lending their pipes for the movie include Nick Offerman, Dan Levy, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Hanna Waddingham and Kurt Russell.

‘Eddington’ (July 18)

And now for something completely different. “Eddington” comes from the mind of “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” director Ari Aster, which probably means this won’t be a light watch. Re-teaming with his ”Beau Is Afraid” star Joaquin Phoenix, “Eddington” tells the story of a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Costarring the very busy Pedro Pascal (see “Materialists” and “Fantastic Four” above, not to mention his gut-wrenching work on the latest season of “Last of Us” on the small screen).

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ (7/18)

This summer chiller takes a page, again, from the “Scream” franchise by relaunching the series with a reboot titled identically to the original, also welcoming back the stars from that first installment – none other than Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. What bad luck that this new group of youngsters (“The Studio” star Chase Sui Wonder among them) again seemingly run someone off the road, only to be stalked by a hook-wielding maniac. I guess we know what you did the summers of 1997 as well as 2025?

’Together’ (July 30)

For an altogether different approach to the horror genre, try this supremely uncomfortable-looking portrait of codependence starring real-life spouses Alison Brie and Dave Franco as a couple who share everything… including, apparently, their flesh, hair and body parts. Ew.

‘Sketch’ (August 6)

Remember last summer’s “Harold and the Purple Crayon”? The filmmakers behind “Sketch” sure hope you don’t, as this movie about a child’s drawings coming to life is releasing almost a year to the day after that film… also about imagined drawings that become real. To its credit, “Sketch” stars versatile “Arrested Development” actor Tony Hale and “Barry,” “The Good Place” and ”Nobody Wants This” star D’Arcy Carden.

‘The Roses’ (August 29)

This reimagining of the classic late-’80s black comedy “War of the Roses” (which starred Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas in top form) features Benedict Cumberbatch and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as a once-loving couple who are now completely, and uproariously, at odds. Also featuring the always-welcome Allison Janney.

‘Caught Stealing’ (August 29)

From director Darren Aronofsky – responsible for acclaimed films like “Requiem for a Dream,” “The Whale” and “Black Swan” – this period piece features “Elvis” star Austin Butler as a washed up ex-baseball player caught up in some nefarious and criminal doings in 1990s-era New York City. Costarring Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.

‘The Toxic Avenger’ (August 29)

After the more mainstream superhero movies take their bow earlier in the season, “The Toxic Avenger” will unleash its gonzo havoc with the story of a wayward janitor played by “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage who transforms into a horrific-looking good guy after an accident involving hazardous waste. The film is based on a 1984 midnight movie which commented heavily on themes of bullying and pollution.

